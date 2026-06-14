It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to replenish its army’s ranks in order to continue its aggression against Ukraine. Despite payments running into millions and promises to write off debts, fewer and fewer people are willing to fight.

This is reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET

Read more on our Telegram channel

Failure to recruit new recruits

According to the publication, Moscow is resorting to increasingly desperate measures to maintain the size of its armed forces. As a result, Putin is likely to be forced to take unpopular decisions as early as this year in order to continue military operations against Ukraine.

It is reported that Russia has already deployed tens of thousands of former prisoners to the front line, and has bolstered its ranks with three waves of troops from North Korea and foreign mercenaries, who were recruited with the promise of financial payments.

The Kremlin is trying to lure recruits with payments of up to $80,000 and the cancellation of debts amounting to $140,000. To attract new fighters, they are using billboards, social media and even promises of citizenship.

However, the campaign failed: in the first quarter of 2026, the rate of new contract signings fell by 20% compared with the previous year.

Read more: Putin stated that war in Ukraine was "started by NATO" due to unresolved issue of Donbas

According to experts, this could force Moscow to announce a second wave of compulsory mobilisation, with borders closed to those liable for military service, despite the fact that the first mobilisation of 2022 proved extremely unpopular and forced hundreds of thousands of Russians to leave the country.

The article notes that the shortage of men of conscription age is already having an impact on the Russian economy as a whole.

"The entire Russian economy is suffering from the most acute labour shortage in history," said Nigel Gould-Davies, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Half a million occupiers eliminated

According to some Western intelligence sources, Russian losses since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine amount to around 500,000 killed invaders. The Russian army’s monthly losses range from 30,000 to 35,000 personnel.