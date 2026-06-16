35th ’Ramstein’ will take place on 18 June at NATO headquarters

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format will take place on 18 June at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NATO’s press office.

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The meeting is being convened by the UK and Germany

NATO has announced that the 35th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence Issues in Ukraine is being organised by the United Kingdom and Germany.

"On Thursday, 18 June 2026, the United Kingdom and Germany will convene the Contact Group on Defence Issues for Ukraine at NATO headquarters," the statement reads.

Read more: Ukraine will ask for additional $20 billion at Ramstein to consolidate its advantage over Russia - Politico

Defence ministers are to meet in Brussels

On the same day, a meeting of NATO defence ministers will take place at the Alliance’s headquarters.

The event will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

The previous, 34th ‘Ramstein’ meeting took place on 15 April in Berlin in a hybrid format. At that time, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the next meeting was scheduled for June.