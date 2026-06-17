What do you think about changes to military contracts? Vote on Censor’s Telegram channel
Censor.NET is conducting a survey on the changes to military contracts proposed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.
The "Censor.NET" Telegram channel is conducting a poll among its readers regarding the changes to contracts proposed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.
What do you think about these changes? You can vote HERE.
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