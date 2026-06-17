11-year-old boy died after being hit by judge at crosswalk in Kryvyi Rih

An 11-year-old boy died in the hospital after being struck by Yevgeniya Kostenko, a judge of the Dovgintsevsky District Court in Kryvyi Rih, at a crosswalk in February.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to "Ukrainska Pravda."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The child died after a four-month battle for his life

According to sources interviewed by the publication, the boy died on June 16.

Following the traffic accident, the child was in critical condition and suffered severe injuries.

What is known about the accident

A traffic accident occurred on February 9 in Kryvyi Rih.

According to the investigation, a judge driving a BMW struck an 11-year-old boy who was crossing the street with his mother at a marked crosswalk.

After being hit by a car, the child was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating the criminal case.