Tusk threatened not to recognize any decisions regarding Russia that were made without Poland’s participation

Poland will not recognize decisions on security issues and relations with Russia that are made without its participation.

According to Censor.NET, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made this statement during the EU summit in Brussels.

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According to RMF24, a debate among European leaders arose over European Council President António Costa’s contacts with Moscow. Some countries expressed concern that not all EU member states had been informed in advance about these contacts.

Tusk emphasized that Poland would not consider itself bound by decisions made in formats in which it does not participate, particularly within the E3 format, which includes France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

According to the publication, Poland, the Baltic states, and some Scandinavian countries cautioned against placing excessive trust in the Kremlin during the discussion.

At the same time, Costa explained that he is not conducting substantive negotiations with Russia, but is merely maintaining channels of communication that could be useful in the event of future peace talks.

Ultimately, the majority of summit participants supported maintaining the coordinating role of the President of the European Council in matters concerning contacts with Moscow.

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