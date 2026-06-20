Budanov declined Polish honour following decision regarding Zelenskyy’s order

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has declined the Order of Merit of Poland.

According to Censor.NET, he announced this on Telegram.

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Budanov noted that he had taken this decision after the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, which had previously been awarded to him.

An "unfriendly move" and Kyiv’s reaction

Budanov described the Polish president’s decision as "an unfriendly act towards the Ukrainian people" and "a gift to the Moscow aggressor", which, he said, could be used against both Ukraine and Poland.

He emphasised that historical issues between nations should be a matter for reflection, not political manipulation, stressing Ukraine’s right to its own national memory and dignity.

Historical parallels and the political context

In his statement, Budanov also pointed out that the Order of the White Eagle has still not been stripped from the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, an ally of the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"I am convinced that this gesture by the President of Poland is not about justice or anything of the sort. After all, what justice can there be when, for example, the Order of the White Eagle has still not been stripped from the Italian fascist dictator and Hitler’s accomplice, Benito Mussolini?" Budanov remarked.

He emphasised that Ukraine will continue to be an ally of Poland and other European states in countering Russian aggression, but expects an equal partnership based on mutual respect.

Budanov stated that he could not stand idly by whilst, as he put it, "the wheel of hatred" was being turned against Ukrainians, and therefore he was declining the Polish state honour.

He expressed his conviction that his position is shared by both military personnel and civilians in Ukraine, who also feel similarly about the situation.

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