Trump threatened not to help NATO allies following operation in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington may withdraw its support for certain NATO countries if they do not assist the U.S. during military operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda with reference to a press conference in the Oval Office.

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Trump stated that Washington spends hundreds of millions of dollars protecting its European allies from Russia, but does not always receive reciprocal support.

"We've spent all this money. And then, when we might need help with minor issues... They say, ‘No, we'd rather not help,’" Trump said.

According to the U.S. president, this stance by the allies is unfair, and the U.S. may respond in kind.

"That’s a stupid statement, because we can say the same thing to them if we want to, and we might just do that," he added.

Trump mentioned Britain, Italy, and Germany

During his speech, Trump also stated that the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany are among the countries that, in his words, have treated the U.S. improperly.

At the same time, despite strained relations with NATO, Trump confirmed his intention to attend the Alliance’s summit, which will take place next month in Ankara.

Read more: NATO has given assurances that it does not see crisis in its relations with US, despite Trump’s criticism of Europe