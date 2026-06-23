Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine from point at which they were left off, - Lavrov

Russia has stated that there is a possibility of resuming the negotiation process with Ukraine.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russia’s position on the negotiations

"Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine from the point at which they were suspended," Lavrov assured.

Criticism of the EU and the US

The Russian Foreign Minister also stated that the talks in Alaska may have been designed to "buy time to arm" the Ukrainian army.

In his view, the EU is currently allegedly ‘flooding’ Ukraine with money and weapons.

Lavrov did not spare the US from criticism either. He accused the Trump administration of tightening sanctions, as well as of ignoring all the statements made following the talks in Alaska.

"In addition to the extension of all Biden-era sanctions, a substantial package of sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against Russia has already been adopted," he said.