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News Shelling of Sumy region
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Ruscists attacked gas station on outskirts of Sumy: three injured

Russia strikes gas station on outskirts of Sumy: there are casualties

Russian invaders struck a gas station on the outskirts of Sumy.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The regional governor noted that the enemy is systematically attacking gas stations in the Sumy region.

"Preliminary reports indicate that three civilians who were on the premises were injured. Medical personnel are examining them and providing the necessary care.

According to preliminary information, their injuries are not serious," the statement reads.

Vehicles were also damaged as a result of the Russian Federation's attack.

See more: Enemy struck bread factory in Hlukhiv: damage has been caused. PHOTO

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gas station (39) shoot out (17691) Sumy region (1852)
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