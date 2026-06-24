Ruscists attacked gas station on outskirts of Sumy: three injured

Russian invaders struck a gas station on the outskirts of Sumy.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The regional governor noted that the enemy is systematically attacking gas stations in the Sumy region.

"Preliminary reports indicate that three civilians who were on the premises were injured. Medical personnel are examining them and providing the necessary care.



According to preliminary information, their injuries are not serious," the statement reads.

Vehicles were also damaged as a result of the Russian Federation's attack.

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