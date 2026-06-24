Commission for recruitment competition for posts at SAP is preparing to begin its work, - OGP

The selection panel for the competition to fill vacant administrative posts at the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is preparing to begin its work.

Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the Information Policy and Communications Department at the Office of the Prosecutor General, made this statement in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Details

On 19 June 2026, an introductory meeting of the Commission’s members took place via videoconference.

"This is an important stage that will enable the competition to move from the preparatory phase to the practical launch.

During the meeting, the members of the Commission discussed priority organisational matters: the drafting of the Rules of Procedure, the establishment of the Secretariat and the organisation of the selection process.

"For its part, the Office of the Prosecutor General ensures all the necessary organisational conditions for the Commission to carry out its work within the powers set out in the Law of Ukraine 'On the Prosecutor’s Office'," she noted.

The next (preparatory) meeting of the Commission’s members is scheduled for 30 June.