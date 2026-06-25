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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,397,060 people (+1,270 per day), 12,057 tanks, 44,731 artillery systems, 24,818 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,397,060 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 25, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,397,060 (+1,270) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,057 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles—24,818 (+2) units
  • artillery systems – 44,731 (+67) units
  • MLRS – 1,893 (+4) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,443 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,728 (+2) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 371,882 (+1,994) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,787 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 111,707 (+450) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,339 (+6) units

Watch more: Code 9.2 drone operators destroy occupiers’ mobile fire group used to counter Ukrainian UAVs in enemy rear. VIDEO

Втрати армії РФ за 24 червня

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Russian Army (12065) Armed Forces HQ (5286) liquidation (3093) elimination (7508)
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