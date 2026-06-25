In summer, long power outages are possible due to heat and shelling of energy sector, - Ukrenergo

Due to the hot weather and Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the country may implement extended power outages during peak periods.

According to Censor.NET, Vitalii Zaychenko, chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

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He noted that the situation in the Ukrainian power grid is currently relatively stable, but the risk of new large-scale attacks by Russia remains high.

At the same time, Zaychenko emphasized that Russian troops are well acquainted with the architecture of the Ukrainian power grid and are deliberately attempting to target its vulnerable components.

At the same time, as noted, Russia does not have complete information regarding distributed generation, but is attempting to obtain it. Attacks on small energy facilities have already been recorded in regions near the front lines.

Generation Forecasting and Preparation for System Balancing

Ukrenergo confirms that large power generation facilities remain known to the enemy, and strikes on energy infrastructure have already been recorded this week.

"The enemy is aware of the large-scale power generation facilities; in fact, there have already been strikes on them this week. If there are massive attacks on these facilities, we will need to balance the power grid. This can be done through restrictions and power outages," said the head of Ukrenergo.

The situation this summer is better than it will be in 2025

At the same time, officials from the power grid emphasize that the situation this summer is significantly better than in previous years, thanks to:

the growth of the share of distributed generation

the construction of new power plants with enhanced safety measures

strengthening the protection of substations

greater stability of the power grid

Possible power outage schedules

Nevertheless, in the event of heavy demand and temperatures exceeding 30°C, electricity usage restrictions may be imposed.

"Potentially, following heavy shelling, the outage could last not just 2–3 hours, but up to 5 hours during peak periods," Zaychenko noted.

According to experts, daytime demand can be met through nuclear and renewable power generation, as well as electricity imports. At the same time, evening consumption peaks may require temporary restrictions to maintain system balance.

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