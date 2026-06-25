Lithuania allocates almost €10 million in additional aid to Ukraine, - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced a new support package for Ukraine and called for accelerating EU accession negotiations and increasing investment in reconstruction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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Naouseda stated that Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership depends not only on the pace of reforms in Kyiv, but also on the political will of the European Union itself.

"It also depends on the European Union's will and determination to make Europe stronger, more resilient, and more united," Nausėda emphasized.

Nearly €10 million in additional aid

Naouseda announced that Ukraine would receive nearly €10 million in additional support, supplementing the funds already allocated.

According to him, Lithuania continues to provide systematic financial and institutional support to Ukraine amid the war.

Lithuania is launching a series of initiatives to support the recovery of Ukrainian communities:

a business partnership program between Lithuanian and Ukrainian companies;

Municipal Partnership Program for Ukrainian Communities;

projects to install solar power plants for schools and hospitals;

A new round of the Create Ukraine program for young professionals.

These initiatives are aimed at attracting investment, fostering innovation, and rebuilding infrastructure.

Long-term military support

The President of Lithuania also noted that the country has committed to allocating at least 0.25% of its GDP to military and security aid for Ukraine over the next ten years.

"The cost of indecision is much higher than the cost of support," Nauseda emphasized.

He added that Lithuania is not only fulfilling these obligations but also exceeding them by increasing the amount of aid.

Read more: Lithuanian President Nausėda: war has spread to Russian territory