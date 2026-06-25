Support for "Satori": Vasyl Kostyuk supported athletes affected by Russian attack

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Ukrainian athletes continue to train and prepare for competitions despite all the challenges of a full-scale war. However, sports facilities, like the rest of the country, are being damaged and even destroyed by russian attacks.

During the night of April 15, russian forces executed a mass kamikaze drone attack on the city of Dnipro. This caused considerable destruction among the buildings and dorms of Dnipro Polytechnic National Technical University.

Among the nine damaged university buildings was the sports complex where members of the Satori Karate Club practice. The club is run by Volodymyr Vilyanskiy, a renowned karate master and dean of Dnipro Polytechnic’s department of physical education and sports.

The shock wave from a drone that landed next to the building blew out the windows, damaging the walls and ceiling. Repair works are underway to recover from the damage of the attack and restore the premises.

As the Ukrainian Federation of Karate reports on its official site, the Federation’s sponsor, businessman Vasyl Kostyuk has come to the support of Dnipro karateka. With his assistance, the Satori Club has received new tatami, which is a major component in restoring the training process.

"This is incredibly important and substantive assistance for us in such difficult times," says Sensei Vilyanskiy. "We are very grateful to Mr. Kostyuk for his support."

For the time being, the club has had to suspend its operations. At the same time, its management anticipate that the dojo will be able to renew activities before the start of the new academic year and Dnipro karateka will be able to resume proper training and preparing for new competitions.

Previously, Vasyl Kostyuk supported Ukraine’s reserve national children’s karate team, which took 13 medals at the 2026 Sofia Open.

For his contribution to the development and support of young athletes, the Ukrainian Federation of Karate has awarded Kostyuk an honorary sandan—third degree blackbelt.