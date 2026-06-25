Explosions rang out in Kyiv on evening of June 25 (updated)

Explosions rang out in Kyiv on the evening of June 25.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are operating. Stay in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

Updated information

Later, Klitschko wrote that missile debris fell in an open area in the Darnytskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

He also added that a warehouse facility caught fire in the Darnytskyi district.

Updated information

At 10:08 p.m., head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration Oleksandr Kovtunov said that no reports of casualties or damage to residential buildings as a result of the attack had been received so far.

"The situation is under control. We are working," he added.

This is a developing story.

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