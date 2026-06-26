Russia launched ballistic missile attack on Myrhorod District in Poltava Oblast: reports indicate that area was hit
Russian occupation forces launched a ballistic missile attack on the Myrhorod District in the Poltava region.
This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The Air Force issued a warning about a ballistic missile heading toward the Poltava region.
It was later reported that an enemy missile had struck the Myrhorod district.
"As of now, emergency services have not received any reports of injuries. The information is being verified," added the regional governor.
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