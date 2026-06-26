Enemy attacked DTEK energy facility in Odesa region: restoration work is underway

On the night of June 26, a DTEK power facility in the Odesa region was damaged in an attack. Repair work is underway to restore power.

According to Censor.NET, DTEK reports this.

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"Repair work takes time.

"We are doing everything we can to restore power to all residents of the region as quickly as possible," the statement reads.

Attacks on DTEK's Energy Sector in June 2026: A Series of Strikes on Thermal Power Plants and Power Grids

In June 2026, Russian attacks on DTEK’s energy facilities occurred on several occasions and primarily targeted thermal power plants and regional electricity distribution networks.

The most frequently recorded incidents looked like this:

At the beginning of the month (June 5), one of DTEK’s thermal power plants came under a massive attack. Reports indicated significant damage to equipment, as well as the death of one employee and injuries to others. This was yet another strike as part of the systematic shelling of Ukraine’s energy sector, which has been ongoing for quite some time.

On the night of June 7–8, energy infrastructure in the Odesa region was damaged: the damage to equipment caused power outages for thousands of consumers, and some households were temporarily left without electricity.

On June 12, there were renewed reports of an attack on a DTEK thermal power plant. This attack also resulted in casualties among the staff and significant damage to power generation equipment.

Separately, throughout the month, there were repeated attacks on thermal power plants and power grids in various regions, particularly in the south and center of the country, leading to emergency blackouts and lengthy restoration efforts