Russians hit Kherson with KABs: two injured

Russian troops are attacking Kherson with guided bombs. One person is known to have been injured.

This was reported by the CMA's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"At around 11:00 a.m., Russian aircraft carried out strikes on the Central District of Kherson. So far, one victim is known to have been in a car at the time of the airstrike.



The 75-year-old woman suffered blast injuries and an incomplete traumatic amputation of her left arm. She is in the hospital, where she is receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

It also later became known that there was a second victim of the Russian airstrike.

A 57-year-old employee of one of the city's utility companies suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his right shoulder.

The victim is currently hospitalized. Medical staff are providing him with the necessary care.

Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, warned of the launch of several cruise missiles toward Kherson. Repeated cruise missile launches are also likely.

See more: In Kherson region, two people were killed and further 16 were wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS