Ruscists attacked minibus in Nikopol with FPV drone: two people killed, 12 injured, including children. PHOTO
On Friday, June 26, Russian invaders attacked a minibus in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with an FPV drone. Two people were killed, and 12 others were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.
Consequences of the attack
Among the injured are two 12-year-old girls. The children have been hospitalized in moderate condition.
Five adults are also in medical facilities. Men aged 54 and 43 and a 46-year-old woman are in serious condition.
The rest of the injured will receive outpatient treatment.
The minibus was also mangled as a result of the attack.
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