SSU attacks Vtorovo oil station near Moscow for second time

Drones operated by the SSU struck the "Vtorovo" station, which is a key logistics hub for the supply of petroleum products to Russia, including fuel for Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

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"Carrying out the tasks set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a 40-day operation to exert pressure on Russia, soldiers from the SSU's 'Alpha' unit carried out successful strikes on the Vtorovo transmission, production, and dispatch station in the Vladimir Oblast of Russia," the statement reads.

According to preliminary reports, the strike hit the station’s technical buildings, after which an explosion was recorded. The facility transports diesel fuel to the Moscow Ring Oil Products Pipeline, supplies petroleum products to domestic consumers, and exports them through ports on the Baltic Sea.

"The SSU will continue to conduct special operations against strategic targets in the Russian Federation that support the functioning of its war economy. The enemy must feel the consequences of its aggression not only on the battlefield, but also in its own budget, logistics, and export revenues. Every facility targeted means a reduction in resources for waging war and a higher price that the Kremlin is forced to pay for continuing its aggression," the agency stated.

What is known about the targeted facility?

The "Vtorovo" Oil Pumping Station is an oil pumping station (line-production control station) located in Russia's Vladimir Oblast and is part of Transneft's main pipeline system.

It serves as a key logistics hub for the transfer of light petroleum products to export ports and domestic consumers. It is used to transport diesel fuel to the Moscow ring petroleum products pipeline, and from there to large oil depots around Moscow. The station also supplies petroleum products for export through ports on the Baltic Sea.

On June 10, special forces from "Alfa" struck the "Vtorovo" and "Lobkovo" oil pumping stations in the Vladimir Region of the Russian Federation.

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