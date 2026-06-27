Attack on Sumy: houses and cars damaged by shelling. 18 people injured, including two 1.5-month-old babies (updated)

In Sumy, unidentified munitions have struck a residential area. Houses and a car have been damaged; details of any casualties are being confirmed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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"Details of those affected are still being confirmed. Windows in houses and a car have been damaged.

"Further consequences are being determined," the statement reads.

Casualties following an attack on a residential area

Nine people, including two children, were injured as a result of the attack on a residential area in Sumy, according to Oleh Hryhorov, head of the regional military administration.

"Preliminary reports suggest that their injuries are not serious. All of them are receiving the necessary treatment in hospital," the statement said.

The enemy deployed a modified jet-powered UAV, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

Krivosheyenko later reported that in Sumy, the number of casualties had risen.

"It is currently known that 13 people have been injured as a result of Russian shelling of a residential area in Sumy using modified rocket-powered UAVs," the statement reads.

Among those injured are two 1.5-month-old babies. The babies are in the hospital with their mothers, who are unharmed.

Among those injured were three men aged 63, 45 and 88, and four women aged 54, 43, 37 and 48.

See more: Occupiers attacked private home in Sumy region with drone: man was killed. PHOTO

All those who have been admitted to hospital are being examined and receiving medical treatment.

Details regarding a further four casualties are still being confirmed.

As of 14:30, 18 people are known to have been injured as a result of the Russian strike, according to Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"A 47-year-old woman sustained the most serious injuries. She was injured after being struck near a high-rise block. She is currently under medical supervision. Two children and two adults are also in hospital.

"The other victims were treated at the scene or, following a medical examination, were sent home," the statement said.

Hryhorov noted that the strike was carried out by three UAVs. According to the experts’ preliminary findings, these were high-speed jet-powered UAVs.

"They fly much faster than conventional attack drones, which makes it more difficult to respond to such targets," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Damage has been reported at seven locations: high-rise and detached houses, vehicles and infrastructure facilities.

See more: Occupiers attacked private home in Sumy region with drone: man was killed. PHOTO

Morning attack

On the morning of 27 June, an open area in a residential neighbourhood of the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy was struck as a result of an enemy drone attack.

As a result of the strike, the roof and façade of a residential building were damaged, the windows were shattered, and a car was also damaged.

In addition, debris from the drone caused a fire to break out on the roof of a five-storey residential block in the Zarichny district. The fire was quickly brought under control.

As far as is known, there are no casualties at either location.