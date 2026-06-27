Heaviest fighting is taking place in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk sectors; there have been total of 57 clashes along front line, - General Staff

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 57 times.

This is mentioned in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s report on the situation at the front as of 16:00 on 27 June, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is continuing. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenok, Sopych, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Ryzhivka, and Malushyne were affected; as were Mykolaivske and Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv region. The settlements of Hlukhiv and Luzhky were hit by air strikes.

The situation in the north

Four combat engagements took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 31 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the invaders have twice attempted to break through the defences towards the settlements of Karaichne and Khatne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector today, the enemy attacked the Defence Forces’ positions twice in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Most active fighting ongoing in Pokrovsk sector. 63 combat engagements on frontline in total – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 10 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakytne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk sector, the occupiers have attempted 11 times since the start of the day to dislodge our troops from their positions. The attacks were repelled in the areas around the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Novooleksandrivka, and Udachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Novopavlivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched an offensive towards the village of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

Fighting in the south

On the Hulyaypil sector, the Defence Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks directed towards the settlements of Zaliznychne and Charivne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched two assaults on our defenders’ positions in the direction of the village of Lukianivske.

No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded in the Prydniprovslyi sector.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.