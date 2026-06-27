Ukrainian man in Poland threatened Nawrocki online: he has been detained

Polish law enforcement officers have detained a 36-year-old Ukrainian national who allegedly threatened President Karol Nawrocki online.

This is reported by Polsat News, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

The comments that attracted attention appeared on one of the online channels.

Anna Baran, a junior assistant at the Municipal Police Department in Zielona Góra, said that the police had received material containing a conversation posted online, during which threats were allegedly made against the Polish head of state.

"Upon receiving information about the published material, investigators immediately located the man," said a police spokeswoman, adding that the suspect is a 36-year-old Ukrainian national.

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What are the risks?

"Yesterday, investigators arrested a 36-year-old man who had publicly made threats online against the President of Poland," said Baran.

It is reported that the man was taken to the public prosecutor’s office on Saturday.

"It is likely that the 36-year-old man will be charged with insulting a constitutional body of the Republic of Poland in connection with threats made against the President of the Republic of Poland," explained the assistant.

It is reported that this constitutes a breach of Article 226 of the Criminal Code. The offence is punishable by a fine or imprisonment for a term of up to two years.