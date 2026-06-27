Zelenskyy and Putin should negotiate without intermediaries, - Sikorski

Poland’s Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, believes that negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on ending the war should take place without the mediation of third countries.

He said this in an interview with CBS News, according to Censor.NET.

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Negotiations without intermediaries

According to Sikorski, any future negotiations must take place directly between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Russian dictator Putin, without the involvement of third parties acting as mediators.

"Personally, I believe it is better to let Russia and Ukraine negotiate directly. After all, they are already negotiating the exchange of the remains of fallen soldiers and prisoners of war. And there are issues on which we do not wish to put pressure on them," he said.

Read more: Sikorski calls Nawrocki’s decision to take away Order of the White Eagle from Zelenskyy "inadequate": "They humiliated the president personally"

Europe stands with Ukraine

He pointed out that Europe is not a neutral party between Ukraine and Russia.

"We Europeans are not neutral between the two sides. We stand with the victim of aggression. And Russia is the aggressor... The United States is also helping, not as much as in the past, but they too are helping Ukraine," said the Polish minister.

At the same time, Sikorsky added that progress in the peace talks depends on Putin.

"We believe that if Putin is prepared to accept the ceasefire proposed by Ukraine, or a peace agreement, he will find Zelenskyy’s number," said the Polish Foreign Minister.