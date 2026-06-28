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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,400,970 people (+1,250 per day), 12,063 tanks, 44,920 artillery systems, 24,844 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses exceeded 1.4 million military personnel Data as of June 28

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,400,970 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 28, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,400,970 (+1,250) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,063 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles—24,844 (+9) units
  • artillery systems—44,920 (+63) units
  • MLRS - 1,901 (+2) units.
  • Air defense systems—1,454 (+7) units
  • aircraft—436 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems — 1,754 (+14) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs — 377,500 (+1,889) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,790 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—113,135 (+501) units
  • special equipment - 4,360 (+7) units

Watch more: Air Force pilots destroyed gathering of Russian attack aircraft and struck positions equipped with D-30 guns. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12080) Armed Forces HQ (5300) liquidation (3096) elimination (7516)
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