Russia may use ’little green men’ to carry out provocations in Baltic states, - Szota, head of Polish intelligence

Polish intelligence is considering scenarios involving Russian provocations against the Baltic states, in particular those involving the so-called ‘little green men’.

Pawel Szota, head of the Polish Intelligence Agency (AW), made this statement in an interview with the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, according to Censor.NET.

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Possible provocations by the Russian Federation in the Baltic states

Szota assessed that the real and immediate military threat to Poland comes primarily from Russia. In his view, Moscow regards Poland and the countries on NATO’s eastern flank as an obstacle to the realisation of its imperial ambitions.

"Seeing what is happening in Ukraine, and how Russia is currently failing in the war, gives further cause for concern that Moscow may continue to escalate the conflict," he said.

He noted that Poland is considering scenarios involving Russian provocations against the Baltic states, in particular actions involving the so-called ‘little green men’.

"Russia is systematically pushing back the 'red lines' to test NATO’s reaction. The cost to Moscow of such provocations is low, and the Alliance responds mainly through political means, which encourages further escalation," said the head of the Polish Intelligence Agency.

Szota also said that the war had been a huge humiliation for Putin, noting that the Russian security services and army had miscalculated, hoping for a quick victory.

"That is why we are faced with unpredictability on Russia’s part," said Szota.

Read more: Russia could attack by 2028: Latvia names most dangerous period for the Baltics

On Belarus’s dependence on the Russian Federation

Furthermore, he expressed concern at Belarus’s growing dependence on Moscow. In particular, Szota drew attention to the development of infrastructure in the country to host systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons, notably the ‘Oreshnik’ complex, as well as to the conduct of nuclear exercises.

The head of the Intelligence Agency added that Poland would not remain passive in the face of aggressive actions by Russia and Belarus.