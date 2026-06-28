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Enemy UAV attacked residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv
An enemy drone strike on a residential area has been reported in Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.
Strike on a residential building
An enemy drone attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, a hit has been recorded on a block of flats.
"Another enemy UAV strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary reports, an apartment block has been hit," said Syniehubov.
Consequences of the attack and further details
It later emerged that the impact had damaged the windows in the building, as well as one car.
According to the information available, there are no casualties.
- It is also reported that earlier that day, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv district, resulting in a woman being injured.
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