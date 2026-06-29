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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,402,200 personnel (+1,230 in past 24 hours), 12,066 tanks, 44,969 artillery systems and 24,845 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,402,200 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 29 June 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,402,200 (+1,230) personnel (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,066 (+3) units
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 24,845 (+1) units
  • artillery systems – 44,969 (+49) units
  • MLRS – 1,901 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,454 (+0)
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,764 (+10) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 379,224 (+1,724) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,797 (+7) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 113,612 (+477) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,366 (+6) units

Watch more: Air Force pilots destroyed occupiers’ "Molniya" UAV command post using GBU-62 aerial bombs. VIDEO

Enemy losses as of the morning of 29 June

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Russian Army (12082) Armed Forces HQ (5300) liquidation (3097) elimination (7518)
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