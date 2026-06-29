Putin’s new plan: Are killers and those who steal our children becoming Russia’s elite? // Uncensored. VIDEO

At the United Russia congress, dictator Vladimir Putin effectively outlined the Russian Federation’s new political architecture: the war against Ukraine is not ending, but is becoming the main resource for preserving his power.

The Kremlin is betting on the so-called "heroes of the SVO" - people with combat experience in the war against Ukraine, who will now be promoted to parliament, administrations, and the new Russian elites.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyzes why the emergence of war criminals in Russia’s political system is a long-term threat to Ukraine, how the fuel crisis and strikes on Russian oil refineries are affecting the internal situation in Russia, why the Kremlin is once again naming the West as its main enemy, and why Ukrainians should have no illusions about a "new" Russia after Putin.

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