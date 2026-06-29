Ukrainian SkyFall and Poland’s BGK sign memorandum to attract EU funding for Ukrainian defense technologies

Drone Industry

Ukrainian defense technology company SkyFall and Poland’s Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) 2026 in Gdansk.

SkyFall reported this to Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project.

The parties will explore opportunities for cooperation within projects that may be financed by BGK under Pillar II of the European Commission’s Ukraine Facility.

"Such initiatives are aimed at expanding SkyFall’s capabilities in dual-use technologies and unmanned systems," the company said.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhii Boiev took part in the signing ceremony.

As a reminder, SkyFall earlier presented the P1-SUN Long at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, the world’s largest exhibition for arms, security, and defense. It is a new version of an interceptor drone with an integrated AI module for autonomous target detection and engagement.