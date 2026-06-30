Russia attacked industrial facility and grounds of educational institution in Poltava region
On June 29 and during the night of June 30, Russian occupiers attacked the Poltava region several times.
This was reported by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"In the Myrhorod district, an enemy UAV was reported to have crashed in an open area, causing dry vegetation to catch fire. A power pole was damaged by debris and the blast wave. At a second location, an enemy UAV struck the grounds of an industrial facility. The attack caused dry vegetation to catch fire," the statement reads.
Additionally, in the Kremenchuk district, the occupiers struck the grounds of an educational institution with a drone. The building was damaged. Further details are being confirmed.
Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.
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