Due to heat, hourly power outages will be in effect from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., - Ukrenergo

From 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Ukraine will implement hourly power outages.

This was reported by Ukrenergo’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Due to the heat-induced increase in energy consumption, consumption restriction measures will be implemented today in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power outages for all consumer categories (ranging from 0.5 to 1 queue)

Check the official websites of your region’s power distribution companies for the schedule of potential outages at your address," the company reported.

Citizens were urged to shift the use of high-power electrical appliances to daytime hours—from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

"Use electricity as sparingly as possible during the evening hours—from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.," the company added.

Severe weather

Due to severe weather conditions over the past 24 hours (thunderstorms, squalls), approximately 600 settlements in eight regions—Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Lviv, Cherkasy, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi—were completely or partially without power this morning. In each of these regions, regional power company crews are already working to restore damaged power lines.