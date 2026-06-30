Since start of 2026, Defence Forces have liberated more than 670 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory, - Syrskyi

Since the start of 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have managed to liberate more than 670 square kilometres of our country’s territory from the Russian invaders.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated this in an interview with TSN, according to Censor.NET.

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The exhaustion of the occupying forces in 2025 and a breakthrough in 2026

During a conversation with the Commander-in-Chief, journalist Yevhen Plinskyi noted that, against the backdrop of regular predictions of a Russian spring-summer offensive, the actual statistics point to cautious optimism. In particular, the figures for May indicate that the pace of the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories has accelerated significantly.

Syrskyi explained that the current advance by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is the second phase of a single plan devised by the military command, in which every step had been carefully calculated in advance.

"The 2025 campaign was specifically designed to gradually wear down the enemy’s main forces, increase their losses and prevent them from continuing their offensive on all operational-strategic fronts, which, in principle, we managed to achieve," emphasised the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: AFU are eliminating more occupiers than Russia recruits, but turning point is still ahead – Syrskyi

Tangible results on the battlefield

Because the offensive capabilities of the Russian forces had been neutralised in good time, and their reserves had been depleted by protracted defensive battles, the Ukrainian defenders were presented with a tactical window of opportunity to carry out their own offensive operations.

"These actions have enabled the Defence Forces to launch active operations on certain fronts since the start of 2026. As a result, as of today, more than 670 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory have been liberated since the start of the year," concluded Syrskyi.