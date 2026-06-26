AFU are eliminating more occupiers than Russia recruits, but turning point is still ahead – Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that since January 1, 2026, the Defense Forces have killed or wounded more than 183,000 Russian troops, exceeding the Kremlin’s recruitment capacity. At the same time, Russia has not yet been fully exhausted, and the turning point is still ahead.

He said this in an interview with the British newspaper The Times, Censor.NET informs.

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When to expect a turning point

Syrskyi confirmed that the AFU’s strategic defensive operation is showing high effectiveness.

"Since January 1, the Defense Forces have killed or wounded more than the Russian Federation has been able to recruit — more than 183,000 Russian troops. Our main goal is for the enemy to lose more than 1,000 personnel killed or wounded every day. The losses are so high that they exceed the enemy’s ability to replenish its forces," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Watch more: Russia has amassed more than 721,000 soldiers against Ukraine – Syrskyi. VIDEO

However, according to Syrskyi, it is too early to speak of a strategic turning point. Russia still has significant accumulated potential.

"I cannot say unequivocally that the war is approaching a turning point. We hope that a moment will come when the enemy mobilizes all its forces, resources and actions, after which exhaustion will follow. Then a turning point may come," he said.

For Ukraine, attack is the best form of defense

The general also said that Kyiv is no longer losing the war and Russia is no longer winning it, but this may not last long.

"War is a constant competition between technologies, economies, and resources, as well as a confrontation between armies. Even without having an advantage, we must conduct active defensive operations and, where circumstances allow, offensive operations," Syrskyi explained, adding that attack remains the best form of defense.

Read more: Ukraine needs new brigades due to threat from Belarus, - Syrskyi

Drone revolution: World War I-style parity

The AFU Commander-in-Chief also separately addressed the issue of unmanned systems. As of today, Ukraine surpasses the enemy in the number of available FPV drones at a ratio of 1.7:1 to 2:1. There are currently more Ukrainian kamikaze drones at the front than Russian troops on its territory.

However, such control from the air has changed the philosophy of combat, paralyzing large-scale offensive operations.

"This makes it impossible to deploy armored vehicles, as they will be destroyed long before reaching the line of contact. Therefore, at present, our soldiers, like the enemy’s soldiers, are effectively forced to advance on foot, as during the First World War," Syrskyi added.

Read more: In field of FPV drones, Defence Forces outnumber Russian Federation by a ratio of 1.5 to 1, – Syrskyi