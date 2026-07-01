Over 1,100 drones and hundreds of enemy positions: "Khartiia" Brigade has published results of its combat operations for June. VIDEO
The 13th ‘Khartiia’ Rapid Deployment Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard has summarised its combat operations on the front line for June 2026. Over the course of the month, the brigade’s units inflicted significant losses on the personnel, equipment and logistical capabilities of the Russian occupying forces.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders focused particularly on countering the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles and destroying their defensive structures.
According to an official report from the unit’s press service, during June the troops managed to neutralise a significant number of enemy air targets and defensive positions:
"Over 1,100 enemy drones destroyed or neutralised, hundreds of fortifications hit, as well as the invaders’ vehicles and infantry destroyed – these are the results of the ‘Khartiia’ Brigade’s combat operations in June."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password