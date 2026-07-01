Ruscists strike Kharkiv with seven guided aerial bombs: 15-year-old boy killed, 32 injured, including children. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian occupation forces dropped seven guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv. One person was killed and others were injured.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"According to preliminary information, a hit was recorded in the Kyivskyi district.

We are clarifying all the circumstances," the statement said.

Mayor Terekhov said a hit had been recorded on a private house and that there were injured people. Their number and condition are being clarified.

A hit in the Slobidskyi district is also known.

Later, the head of the regional military administration also reported a strike, preliminarily, on the Osnovianskyi district.

"A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. We are clarifying information on the consequences," he said.

Six people were injured as a result of enemy guided aerial bomb strikes on Kharkiv. Among them is a 16-year-old boy.

Updated information

As Terekhov later reported, unfortunately, the deaths of two people in the Novobavarskyi district have been confirmed. One of them was a 15-year-old boy.

Update

At 5:14 p.m., Terekhov reported 26 injured people at five locations across the city.

The youngest injured person is only one year old, and the oldest is 76.

At 5:35 p.m., Syniehubov reported that 29 people had sought medical assistance. In particular, the number of injured children rose to three: a 17-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

Ten wounded people were taken to hospitals. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.

At 5:59 p.m., Terekhov clarified that one person, a 15-year-old boy, is known to have been killed. It is also known that 32 people were injured.

According to updated information, the enemy struck Kharkiv with seven guided aerial bombs. Hits were recorded in three districts: Kyivskyi, Osnovianskyi, and Novobavarskyi.

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