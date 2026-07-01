Ruscists strike enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people wounded
During the day on July 1, 2026, Russian troops struck an agricultural enterprise in Dniprovskyi district.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
There are wounded
According to preliminary information, two people were wounded.
A fire broke out.
No further information about the enemy attack is currently known.
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