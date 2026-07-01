Ruscists strike enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people wounded

During the day on July 1, 2026, Russian troops struck an agricultural enterprise in Dniprovskyi district.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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There are wounded

According to preliminary information, two people were wounded.

A fire broke out.

No further information about the enemy attack is currently known.

See more: Russian army attacked four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were wounded and there was significant destruction. PHOTOS