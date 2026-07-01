1,180 enemy targets have been hit: Fyodorov outlined two phases of Operation ’Ashan’

In 2025, the Ukrainian military carried out Operation ‘Ashan’, destroying more than 800 pieces of Russian military equipment over the course of several nights. The operation was repeated this year.

This was stated by Ukraine’s Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the operation?

"The idea was that special drones had been developed. Thanks to the effective organisation of reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering, all targets were marked on the Delta map: tanks, armoured personnel carriers, all armoured vehicles, and artillery. Over the course of several nights, more than 800 enemy vehicles were destroyed, and for the next six months they were unable to launch a single mechanised offensive. We managed to repeat this operation a few weeks ago, but with a focus on artillery," said the Defence Minister.

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The second stage of the operation

As part of the second phase of Operation ‘Art.Auchan’, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out coordinated strikes on the occupiers’ positions in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson sectors.

The military managed to hit 231 targets, 171 of which were completely destroyed — this is confirmed by objective monitoring data and intercepted enemy communications.

In total, following both phases of Operation ‘Auchan’, 1,180 enemy targets were struck.

"This is about how you can come up with interesting ideas by testing technology. Our team was testing one of the bomber drones, which flies 25–30 kilometres in that direction and then returns. We were trying to locate a specific target that was exactly 25 kilometres away. We didn’t find it, and ended up flying almost 50 kilometres. The team came up with an idea: what if we launched such bombers simultaneously to that depth — where the Russians were simply sitting on a tank smoking cigarettes — and launched such a large number of drones to destroy the equipment they had prepared there. As a result, more than a thousand pieces of equipment were destroyed in two phases of the operation," said Fyodorov.

He added that, as a result of this operation, the occupying forces had reduced the intensity of their attacks for a short period.