Massive shelling of Kyiv: Kallas announced new EU sanctions against Russia

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said she would propose expanding sanctions against companies that support the Russian military-industrial complex in response to the massive attack on Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this is discussed in Kallas's post on X.

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She emphasized that words of condemnation alone cannot stop the Russian attacks on Kyiv.

"This can only be achieved through sustained military support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Moscow. This week, the EU began disbursing 6 billion euros as part of a 90 billion euro loan to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses. Today, I will propose imposing sanctions on a wider range of companies supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex in response to these attacks. The more Moscow targets civilians, the more sanctions there must be.

"We will continue to raise the cost of the war until Russia realizes it cannot win," Kallas said.

She also reported that the staff members of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine who are based in Kyiv are all doing well.

She thanked the mission's staff for their work and dedication, noting that they continue to carry out their duties despite the difficult conditions caused by Russian attacks.

Watch more: Massive strike on Kyiv: MOYO’s warehouse and office destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Intensive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

At least 13 people were killed;

Nearly 90 people were injured, including two children;

More than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

Rescue operations continued at many locations. Searches are underway for people trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most damage, including:

Darnitsky;

Desnyansky;

Svyatoshynsky;

Solomyansky;

Holosiivskyi;

Pechersky;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed high-rise residential buildings, and damaged transportation infrastructure and utility networks. As a result of the attack, public transportation routes in Kyiv were temporarily rerouted.