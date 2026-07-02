Contra Drone demonstrated integrated ecosystem for countering unmanned threats

Drone Industry

On July 2, the Ukrainian company Contra Drone held a closed field Demo Day, during which it presented a comprehensive approach to countering modern unmanned threats. The event brought together more than 50 representatives of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, government institutions, international partners, and the media. As part of Demo Day, the company presented more than 20 defense solutions and held 12 field demonstrations, showing how separate technologies work as a single protection system.

As the organizers explained to Censor.NET's Drone Industry project, the modern battlefield is increasingly determined not by the characteristics of an individual product, but by the speed at which different technologies interact. That is why the Demo Day concept was built around the full cycle of countering aerial threats, from early detection of a drone to its tracking, suppression or physical interception.

As part of the event, Contra Drone presented an integrated architecture combining electronic intelligence assets, radar systems, electronic warfare systems, unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned aerial systems and advanced interception means. All elements were presented as components of a single system for countering unmanned threats.

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"Today, it is not enough to create a high-quality individual product. An advantage on the battlefield is ensured by the ability to integrate different technologies into a single system that quickly detects a threat, analyzes it and provides an effective countermeasure. This is the approach we demonstrated to our partners today," said Maksym Matskuliak, Commercial Director of Fly Group Ukraine.

The first stage of the demonstration focused on detection, radar and air defense assets. In particular, Contra Drone presented the innovative automated MADS mini-air defense system, created to detect, track and intercept small aerial threats, including FPV drones, quadcopters and flying wings moving at speeds of up to 300 km/h.

The system combines a modular architecture with passive acoustic classification radars, FMCW tracking radars and turrets with interceptor missiles, which can be equipped with fragmentation, thermobaric or net warheads. Thanks to its fully automatic mode, the system can carry out the full cycle, from detection to neutralization of targets at a distance and altitude of up to 1,000 meters in any weather, without operator involvement.

In addition to MADS, guests in this section were shown the SPECTRE electronic intelligence system, compact SENSE-3 and SENSE-4 FPV drone detectors for intercepting analog video signals in real time, as well as the all-weather 360-degree CD-T15 radar with IP67 protection, capable of tracking more than 300 objects at a range of up to 22 km.

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The second section was devoted to portable and trench-based systems, as well as individual protection for servicemen on the line of contact. Specialists tested the D-JACK device, which automatically detects controllers using the ELRS protocol and carries out targeted electronic effects. In addition, participants were shown the mobile Contra-drone Anti-fpv BackPack 3 system in backpack format, which creates a personal safety dome while on the move, the mast-mounted Anti-Mavic system for 360-degree suppression of navigation channels, as well as protective uniforms made of special Rip-Stop fabric that shields EW operators from constant electromagnetic radiation.

The third section demonstrated the capabilities of stationary and vehicle-mounted EW systems for protecting infrastructure and logistics. These included the directional Phantom system with a rotating antenna, the universal Boombox system and the concealed-installation NATSPOL system for integration into civilian vehicles. A practical test in motion drew particular attention: the flagship Contra-drone 8 Ultra system was deployed on a vehicle and demonstrated the creation of ultra-dense jamming to suppress the entire spectrum of digital and analog communication channels used by enemy UAVs.

The final part of the event was devoted to robotic platforms, the company's own UAVs and kinetic-effect means. In particular, the high-speed autonomous Peace Duck interceptor drone with integrated artificial intelligence was presented. It can independently destroy enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan or Zala type without operator involvement at the final stage. It was presented together with the Yell Duck line of strike FPV drones, Blackwing and Black Goose fixed-wing UAVs for operation in GPS-denied environments, and the Nyvexa ground logistics EW platform.

Demo Day became a platform for professional dialogue between Ukrainian developers, the military, government agencies and international partners on the development of modern systems for countering unmanned threats. The architecture presented confirmed that Ukrainian manufacturers today are creating not individual products, but comprehensive technological solutions capable of quickly adapting to the evolution of modern warfare and responding to the current challenges of the security environment.