Day in the Mykolaiv region: drone attacks, one person killed, seven injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched a series of strikes on the Mykolaiv region. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and seven others were wounded,

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Regional State Administration.

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In Mykolaiv, strike drones attacked the city this morning, injuring four people. Two men, aged 58 and 71, were hospitalized. One of them is reported to be in serious but stable condition, while the other is in moderate condition.

Two other victims—a man and a woman—suffered acute stress reactions. Medical personnel treated them at the scene.

As a result of the attack, 10 private homes, a business building, and a car were damaged. A fire also broke out in an open area, which was extinguished by emergency responders.

Enemy drones attacked a gas station and a farm

In the Kostiantynivka community of the Mykolaiv district, a Russian attack drone struck a gas station. A 45-year-old man was killed, and two other men, aged 33 and 44, were injured. Both were hospitalized: one is in serious but stable condition, and the other is in moderate condition.

The blast completely destroyed the gas station building and three passenger cars.

In addition, a 59-year-old man was injured in the Vesnyanska community as a result of a drone attack on a farm. After being treated at a medical facility, he will undergo outpatient treatment. A storage facility was damaged.

In the Nechayanska community, a fire broke out and a gas station building was damaged following a strike by a UAV of the Shahed type. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.