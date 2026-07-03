US warns Poland of possible Russian provocation to test NATO - Telegraph

The U.S. has warned Poland of a possible armed provocation by Russia, which may be aimed at testing NATO's resolve. However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

According to Censor.NET, The Telegraph reports this, citing sources close to Polish President Karol Nawrocki, as well as the Polish publication Onet.

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According to the publication’s sources, Washington has allegedly informed Warsaw on multiple occasions about possible scenarios involving Russian provocations. Their aim may be to escalate tensions and attempt to force Western allies to reduce or suspend military aid to Ukraine.

"Poland's critical infrastructure could become a target for missiles and drones," notes The Telegraph.

Read more: Hegseth wanted to announce new reduction of US troops in Europe, but White House stopped decision, - WSJ

Hybrid attacks are cited as one of the possible scenarios

According to the publication, there are several possible scenarios. In particular, these could include drone attacks on critical infrastructure, simulated airstrikes, or the infiltration of small groups of Russian or Belarusian military personnel into Polish territory under the pretext of a "GPS malfunction" or a rescue operation.

Sources also suggest that such a provocation could be carried out from the Kaliningrad region or Belarus.

At the same time, no official statements regarding this information have been released by the governments of the United States, Poland, or NATO.