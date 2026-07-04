Tragedy on "Odesa–Melitopol–Novoazovsk" motorway: nine people have died and many have been injured in collision between minibus and lorry. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Nine people have died and eight have been injured in a road traffic accident in the Mykolaiv region. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, which involved a passenger minibus and a lorry.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the Mykolaiv Regional Police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Circumstances of the tragic accident

A report that a road traffic accident had occurred on the M-14 ‘Odesa–Melitopol–Novoazovsk’ motorway between the villages of Krasne and Nechayane was received today, 4 July, at around 7.40 am.















According to preliminary reports, the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter minibus, which was travelling from Odesa to Mykolaiv with passengers on board, veered off the carriageway, causing the vehicle to overturn and veer uncontrollably into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Volvo lorry.

Casualties

Preliminary reports indicate that 9 people were killed and a further 8 were injured as a result of the accident.

Watch more: Higher fines are not enough. Reckless drivers who repeatedly break Highway Code should have their licences revoked or be jailed, - father of 12-year-old Hrisha Hlushych, who died in road accident. VIDEO

Investigators from the Transport Crimes Investigation Department of the Regional Police Headquarters’ Investigative Directorate are working at the scene. Patrol police officers are directing traffic and ensuring the safety of other road users.

The police are asking members of the public who have any information about the circumstances of the road traffic accident to contact them on the following numbers: (050) 013 01 48, 102.