Russia launched ballistic missile strike on Dnipro: seven people were injured

On the morning of 4 July, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Dnipro. Civilians were injured as a result of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the mayor, Borys Filatov.

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According to the latest figures, seven people aged between 21 and 63 were injured.

All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care. Some of the injured are being treated in local hospitals.

The residential buildings were not damaged

According to preliminary reports, no damage has been recorded in the residential sector.

At the sites of the strikes, the relevant services are continuing to work to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

According to monitoring Telegram channels, the enemy targets were detected only as the missiles were already descending on the city. There was no longer any opportunity to react.