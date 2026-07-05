Defence forces carried out air strike on base for Russian UAV operators in Pokrovsk: personnel, communications hub and ammunition stocks were destroyed, – 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO

Defence forces have carried out an air strike on the Pokrovska neighbourhood, where ‘Rubicon’ instructors are known to be operating.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

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A base for enemy pilots

It is noted that the Russian Federation had long used the destroyed high-rise building in the ‘Lazurnyi’ neighbourhood as a base for pilots. Furthermore, the presence of instructors from the ‘Rubicon’ centre, who were training UAV crews, was recorded among the enemy units stationed in this neighbourhood.

Furthermore, according to available information, the enemy was storing ammunition in one of the premises, which included toxic chemicals.

What was destroyed?

"As a result of the strike, the enemy lost up to two UAV crew operating posts, a communications hub, ammunition stocks, and up to 10–15 personnel," the statement reads.

Prior to the strike, the reconnaissance unit of the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces conducted a detailed survey of the area where the enemy was concentrated.

Watch more: Coordination Centre of 7th Airborne Corps’ Operational Command eliminated over 1,700 occupiers in June in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Analysis of the location revealed, in particular:

▪️Round-the-clock activity: continuous operations by aerial reconnaissance units

▪️Technical support: the use of Wi-Fi bridges, routers, antennas, and Starlink terminals to coordinate and control drones.

"For some time now, the enemy has been prioritising the southern part of the city as a location for concentrating personnel, particularly UAV pilots.



In this way, the enemy hopes to minimise the risk of FPV drone strikes by the Ukrainian military within the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps, as well as to simplify logistics. These areas are adjacent to roads connecting Pokrovsk with other major settlements behind enemy lines," the 7th Corps emphasised.

Watch more: Artillerymen of 147th Air Assault Forces Brigade destroy MLRS, gun, ammunition depot and occupiers’ personnel in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO