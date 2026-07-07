Firebolt Engineering’s jet interceptor destroys Shahed-class target in combat conditions for first time in Ukraine

Drone Industry

Firebolt Engineering, a British-Ukrainian defence technology company, has announced the first confirmed combat destruction of a Shahed-class attack drone using the Griffen – an in-house developed aircraft-based jet interceptor.

As emphasised by the Southern Air Command, speed and reaction time are crucial when countering Shahed-class drones, and every second counts.

Firebolt Engineering, a British-Ukrainian defence technology company, has announced the first confirmed combat destruction of a Shahed-class attack UAV using Griffen, its own fixed-wing jet interceptor.

As Air Command South emphasized, speed and reaction time are critical in countering Shahed-type UAVs, with every second mattering.

"A jet interceptor delivers better results than propeller-driven alternatives. The main priority for Ukraine now is scale: more interceptors, faster production, and integration into a single air defence system," the Command said.

Why this matters

Shahed-class UAVs have long placed a significant burden on Ukraine’s air defence system and have struck critical infrastructure and civilians.

The emergence of jet-powered Shahed/Geran modifications has created an additional challenge. The new versions fly more than twice as fast as earlier models, whose speed was approximately 180-200 km/h. As a result, the military has almost half as much time to detect the target, identify it, and decide on interception.

Propeller-driven interceptor drones are finding it increasingly difficult to catch high-speed targets, especially at high altitudes or under active electronic warfare conditions.

At the same time, using expensive anti-aircraft missiles against mass-produced cheap drones is economically impractical. As a result, a gap has emerged in modern air defence.

Griffen was created as a response to this challenge

Griffen is a fixed-wing jet-powered unmanned interceptor that reaches speeds of more than 350 km/h, operates at altitudes of over 7,500 metres, and has a range of up to 120 km.

The platform creates a new category of counter-UAV capabilities: a jet interceptor that combines high speed with a lower cost of use compared with missile systems.

Griffen occupies an intermediate position between propeller-driven interceptor drones and traditional surface-to-air missile systems.

"The battlefield in Ukraine is accelerating the development of air defence. Griffen was created to solve a specific problem: to provide a fast, scalable, and affordable way to counter Shahed-class threats without using expensive missiles. The first confirmed combat interception has become important proof of the effectiveness of both the platform itself and the British-Ukrainian model of cooperation," a Firebolt Engineering spokesperson said.

The next step is scaling up

Following its successful combat use, Firebolt Engineering has begun increasing Griffen production, expanding the supply of propulsion systems, and working to strengthen service support and integration capabilities.

The company’s top priority is to quickly meet Ukraine’s need for this capability.

At the same time, Firebolt believes Griffen will also be relevant for NATO countries and other partners seeking an affordable way to protect against combined attacks involving drones and next-generation UAVs.

The next stage in Griffen’s development will be integration into multi-layered air defence systems and the expansion of the platform’s autonomous capabilities.

In parallel, the company is developing a medium-range jet-powered unmanned system for strike missions.

British-Ukrainian cooperation

Firebolt Engineering is the result of a partnership between the Ukrainian company Tekhnari, which specializes in air defence solutions, and the British investment platform Grenadyr, which helps develop and scale combat-proven defence technologies.

Firebolt also cooperates with a British turbojet engine manufacturer, ensuring a reliable supply of propulsion systems for Griffen and future jet-powered platforms.

"Griffen shows what results can be achieved when Ukrainian combat experience is combined with capital, engineering expertise, and the production capabilities of partners. Our task is to help such technologies move as quickly as possible from successful combat use to serial production," a Grenadyr partner said.

About Firebolt Engineering

Firebolt Engineering is a British-Ukrainian defence technology company that develops and manufactures jet-powered unmanned systems.

Its first product is Griffen, a fixed-wing jet interceptor designed for fast and cost-effective interception of aerial targets.

The company cooperates with partners in the United Kingdom and Ukraine to accelerate the development, production, and deployment of new defence technologies.

About Grenadyr

Grenadyr is a British defence technology investment and venture platform that supports the development and scaling of combat-proven solutions from Ukraine and partner countries.

The company supports defence startups with financing, strategic management, partnership development, and access to international markets.

The Griffen project is an example of this model of cooperation.

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It was previously reported that the Ukrainian MilTech company ‘Wild Hornets’ had donated 160 Hornet Vision Ctrl systems free of charge to combat units of the Ukrainian Air Force, enabling pilots to remotely control the highly effective Sting interceptor drones.

Before that, the Ukrainian company Contra Drone held a closed field Demo Day, during which it presented a comprehensive approach to countering modern unmanned threats.

Read more: Wild Hornets handed over first 160 systems for remote control of Sting interceptors to Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge