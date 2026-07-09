German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that he does not consider NATO to be weakened by the recent tense developments involving U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, European Truth reports this, citing dpa.

After the NATO summit in Ankara concluded, Wadeful emphasized that the Alliance remains united.

"NATO is holding together," he said.

The German foreign minister added that by the end of the summit, Trump had clearly sided with the United States' European allies.

When asked whether NATO was nearing the point of collapse, Wadeful replied, "NATO is stronger than ever."

At the same time, Wadeful acknowledged that "offensive remarks" were made during the summit.

"But during today's internal discussion, we were very united and clearly expressed our positions to one another. Furthermore, we consider the Americans to be very reliable partners in all command structures and in all political discussions within NATO," he said.

European allies are taking on an increasing amount of responsibility within NATO, Wadeful noted, adding that this is a positive development because it allows them to reduce their dependence on others to some extent.

What happened before that?

Immediately upon arriving at the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump criticized his European partners and threatened to withdraw more U.S. military units from Europe. He claimed, however, that he had come to the event solely for the sake of Turkish President Recep Erdogan.