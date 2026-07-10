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News Obstruction of journalists’ work
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Businessman Kryvetskyi’s security guards attack UP camera crew with brilliant green dye, - Tkach. PHOTOS

Businessman Ihor Kryvetskyi’s security guards attacked a Ukrainska Pravda camera crew.

This was reported by journalist Mykhailo Tkach, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The incident occurred at the Edem Kyiv country resort.

"Thank God the brilliant green dye did not get into the cameraman’s or driver’s face. A complaint has been filed with the police. We expect a prompt and impartial response from law enforcement agencies.

"Those who, due to one circumstance or another in the country, have come to regard themselves as princes or otherwise privileged individuals should remember that roads in our country are still public places and areas of common use. Obstructing journalistic activity also carries consequences under current law," Tkach said.

Read more: Monaco Battalion 4: Media have tracked down figures linked to ’Mindich tapes’ on Côte d’Azur. VIDEO

Kryvets’ security guards attacked UP journalists: details
Kryvets’ security guards attacked UP journalists: details
Kryvets’ security guards attacked UP journalists: details
Kryvets’ security guards attacked UP journalists: details

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assault (210) Kryvetskyi Ihor (1) Mykhailo Tkach (37) Ukrainska Pravda (6)
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