Monaco Battalion 4: Media have tracked down figures linked to ’Mindich tapes’ on Côte d’Azur. VIDEO

Journalists have tracked down figures linked to the ‘Mindich tapes’ – businessman Vadym Yermolaev and other Ukrainian politicians – in Monaco.

This is reported in the UP article ‘Monaco Battalion 4’, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Yermolaev

On the promenade near the Monaco Yacht Club, journalists encountered Vadym Yermolaev, a businessman subject to sanctions. This took place prior to the attempted assassination of Yermolaev on 29 June.

According to UP sources, one theory behind the attack on Yermolaev is that the businessman’s son is linked to fraudulent call centres.

In 2022, journalists had already spotted Yermolaev in Monaco. He lived in Monaco for the next four years.

The Surkis brothers

The author of the article, Mykhailo Tkach, reported that brothers Ihor and Hryhorii Surkis are renting apartments at the Monte-Carlo Bay complex.

Sources have reported that MP Hryhorii Surkis regularly visits Monaco.

Watch more: "Monaco-3 battalion": media found deputies, officials, and even former president Kuchma on French Riviera. VIDEO

Ivaniushchenko

The media also managed to spot Yurii Ivaniushchenko (Yura Yenakiievskyi) – a close associate of fugitive President Yanukovych – in Monaco.

He was accompanied by his business partner Ivan Avramov. In September 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) issued a warrant for Ivaniushchenko’s arrest, and he has now been arrested in absentia on suspicion of laundering 18 hectares of state-owned land at the ‘Stolychnyi’ market, valued at over 160 million hryvnias.

Horovyi

In the French municipality of Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Tkach spotted Yurii Horovyi, whom the media refer to as the ‘overseer’ of the State Geocadastre and the State Architectural and Construction Inspection.

Earlier, UP reported how Timur Mindich and Vasyl Veselyi had visited Horovyi at a sauna.

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The Vesely brothers

Tkach also captured footage of Horovyi entering the villa where Vasyl Veselyi had been spotted.

"Some of those implicated in ‘Mindichgate’ are in pre-trial detention. … Some are on the run, whilst others appear to be here on the Côte d’Azur, at the villa," the journalist noted.

Later, the film crew captured Andrii and Vasyl Vesely together.

Volodymyr Vilchynskyi

Journalists spotted former SSU officer Volodymyr Vilchynskyi.

Sources reported that Vilchynskyi’s family had moved to Monaco at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Vilchynskyi, a former SSU official during Yanukovych’s presidency, headed one of the security service’s economic counter-intelligence departments.

Watch more: Assassination attempt in Monaco. Who is Vadym Iermolaiev — oligarch who had schemes with Russians and National Memorial / Uncensored. VIDEO

Ihor Voronin

The media also reported that they had spotted a long-standing associate of oligarch Firtash – Ihor Voronin.

Akhmetov

Journalists recalled that three months ago it emerged that Rinat Akhmetov had purchased a five-storey, 21-room flat in Monaco for US$500 million.

Akhmetov’s 145-metre yacht was spotted in France.

Construction of the yacht began before the full-scale invasion and was completed in 2024.

"The yacht can be used by the billionaire’s son, Damir Akhmetov. In 2024, the businessman’s press office reported that they were planning to sell the yacht. However, judging by online tracking data, the yacht is actively travelling around the world. Nevertheless, on this occasion, we were unable to spot either Akhmetov himself or his son on board," noted Tkach.

However, a new $70 million aeroplane was spotted at Nice Airport, which may be one of Akhmetov’s latest expensive acquisitions, according to the article.

A second such aircraft, which may also belong to Akhmetov, can be seen in Geneva.

Read more: Interpol issues "red card" for Ukrainian woman in Monaco assassination attempt case