Battalion "Monaco" 2. Ukrainian elite refugees on Côte d’Azur. ВIДЕО

Two months ago, "The Ukrainian Pravda" published an investigation about elite refugees on Cote d’Azur. The material had a great resonance not only among UP readers, but also among law enforcement agencies.

As informs Censor.NЕТ the second part of the investigation was published on UP.

"Thus, immediately after the publication, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings and began to check the circumstances of the departure abroad of all the material's protagonists. And one of the heroes of the UP investigation turned out to be a suspect in criminal proceedings on embezzlement.

And in the Verkhovna Rada it was proposed to take away the mandates of deputies who live in France. That is why we decided to devote more time to Monaco and to those Ukrainians who live and rest in one of the most expensive places in the world at this crucial time for Ukraine. We shot the second part about this already famous battalion - "Battalion of Monaco". We thank the readers and viewers of the UP for their help in the work on the material," - the statement reads.

Read more: Six thousand people are queuing to leave occupants’ checkpoint in Vasylivka, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov